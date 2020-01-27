Announcing the Regional Finalists for Our 2019-2020 Investment Competition

The Wharton Global Youth Program is excited to announce the finalists for our 2019-2020 global investment competition!

It has been a dazzling decade-ending (and beginning) challenge, since trading began on the Wharton Online Investment Simulator (OTIS) on October 7, 2019. More than 800 student teams from 25 countries turned in mid-project team reviews in November, resulting in 572 final competition reports submitted on December 17, 2019.

Our Wharton Global Youth and Aberdeen Standard Investments evaluators in Philadelphia read hundreds of final reports through the Christmas break and into the new year, assessing if they met important short and long-term criteria, and looking for several pillars of strength, including a deep understanding of the investment competition client whom student teams are trying to win over, Reshma Sohoni; clear and creative strategies; and extensive analysis and teamwork.

“Our team was impressed by the quality of the final reports across regions in this year’s competition,” says Eli Lesser, executive director of the Wharton Global Youth Program. “Students showcased strong financial knowledge and teamwork, and many worked hard to understand their potential client as a first step toward developing comprehensive, creative and sound investment strategies.”

And with that, here are the schools that the finalist teams will be representing at the 2020 KWHS Investment Competition regional finals:

Region 1 (Eastern and Central Asia)

The Affiliated High School of South China Normal University, Guangdong, China

The High School Affiliated to Renmin University of China, Beijing, China (two teams)

Seoul-St. Paul, Seoul, South Korea

Shanghai Pinghe Bilingual School, Shanghai, China (two teams)

Shanghai High School International Division, Shanghai, China (three teams)

WHBC of Wuhan Foreign Languages School, Wuhan, China (two teams)

Yali High School, Changsha, China

Region 2 (Southern, Southeastern and Western Asia)

Amity International School, Noida, India

Amity International School, Saket, New Delhi, India (two teams)

Amity International School, Sector 46, Gurugram, India

Amity International School, Vahundra Sector 6, Ghaziabad, India

Delhi Public School, Surat, India

Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur, India

Podar International School, Mumbai, India

PSBB Millennium School, Chennai, India

The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, India

Tagore International Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, India

United World College of South East Asia, Singapore

Region 3 (North America, Europe, Africa and Oceania)

Avon High School, Connecticut, U.S.

Bergen County Technical High School, New Jersey, U.S.

Ethical Culture Fieldston School, New York, U.S.

K12 International Academy, Virginia, U.S.

Livingston High School, New Jersey, U.S.

Maclay School, Florida, U.S.

Moorestown Friends School, New Jersey, U.S.

Plano West Senior High School, Texas, U.S.

Royal S. George’s College, Toronto, Canada

San José High School, California, U.S.

Syosset High School, New York, U.S.

Walter Payton College Prep, Illinois, U.S.

Region 4 (Latin America and the Caribbean)

Avenues: The World School, São Paulo, Brazil (2 teams)

Colégio Bandeirantes, São Paulo, Brazil

Colégio Santa Cruz, São Paulo, Brazil (2 teams)

Colégio Visconde de Porto Seguro Morumbi, São Paulo, Brazil

Escola Beit Yaacov, São Paulo, Brazil

Graded American School of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil

Lycée Pasteur, São Paulo, Brazil

Paul’s School, São Paulo, Brazil

Congratulations to all this year’s finalists! The student teams from these schools will now compete in the regional final round in February and March, the top winners from each advancing to the Global Finale at Wharton in Philadelphia on May 8 and 9. The Region 4 finals will be held on February 15 at BTG-Pactual in São Paulo, Brazil; the Region 2 finals at the Infosys campus in Bangalore, India, on February 22; the Region 1 finals, sponsored by China Merchants Bank, are scheduled to follow on March 7 at the Penn Wharton China Center in Beijing; and the Region 3 finals will be on March 16 at Wharton in San Francisco. Be sure to sign up for our newsletter and stay tuned to the KWHS Bulletin for all the results.

The Wharton Global Youth team is fanning out across regions this year to attend the finals and meet the top teams – with our very first trip to Brazil in a few weeks to celebrate the results of our newest Region 4 with sponsor BTG-Pactual, a Brazilian investment banking and asset management firm. We are eager to engage more students and educators throughout the region. “This year’s addition of a Latin America and Caribbean region and the resulting finals in São Paulo, underscore our mission to connect high school students and educators around the world with our Wharton business, finance and leadership opportunities,” says Serguei Netessine, Wharton’s Dhirubhai Ambani Professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and vice dean for Wharton Global Initiatives, which oversees the Wharton Global Youth Program. “These future business leaders demonstrate time and again through our competition and other programs that innovation transcends borders. We plan to continue to diversify and broaden our reach.”

Stay connected with all this year’s investment competition teams, and maybe even see quotes from your own final report, by following Wharton Global Youth Program on Instagram @WhartonYouth, Twitter @WhartonHS and Facebook.